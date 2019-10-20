Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.44. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 3,583 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Noranda Income Fund from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22.

About Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

