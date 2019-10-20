Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $1,655,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $660,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,399. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

