Northern Trust Corp Has $648,000 Stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Menlo Therapeutics worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MNLO stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.