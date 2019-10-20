Northern Trust Corp Has $681,000 Stock Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Investment worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $15.83 on Friday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

