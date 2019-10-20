Northern Trust Corp Has $716,000 Stock Position in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Catasys worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Catasys by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Catasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Catasys by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Catasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catasys alerts:

Shares of CATS opened at $13.05 on Friday. Catasys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catasys, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATS shares. BidaskClub cut Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.