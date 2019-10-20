Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,053 Shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of Capital Bancorp worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 86,829 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBNK opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Capital Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

