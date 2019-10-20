Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,831 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 604.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $427,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $70,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Shares of RAIL opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.66 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.