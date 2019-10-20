Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

