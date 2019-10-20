Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

