NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.19% of NuVasive worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

NUVA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,527. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

