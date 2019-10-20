Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,499,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,451% from the previous session’s volume of 419,139 shares.The stock last traded at $1.79 and had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvectra by 89.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectra during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Nuvectra by 19.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nuvectra by 30.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

