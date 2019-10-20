Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 498,717 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 498,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 131.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 85.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.79 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $953.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 182,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $1,725,929.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

