Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 884.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Nanometrics worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NANO. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 375.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the second quarter worth about $5,469,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 183.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $840.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

