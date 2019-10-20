Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 320,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 150.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $57,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $200,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XAN. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of XAN opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 180.25, a current ratio of 180.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

