Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.35 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

