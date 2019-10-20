nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.