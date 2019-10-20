Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,002,460,000 after buying an additional 929,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celgene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after buying an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,270,000 after buying an additional 1,562,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELG opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

