Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $541,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

NYSE EW opened at $227.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $230.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

