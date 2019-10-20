Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,675 HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,257,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

