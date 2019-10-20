Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 20,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $144.06 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.58.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.