Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Allergan by 222.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Allergan by 44.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 291,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 137.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 49.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.51. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $191.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

