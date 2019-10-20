Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,774.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,846.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,258.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

