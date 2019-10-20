OAX Price Reaches $0.0660 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Gate.io and OKEx. OAX has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $262,094.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.01149042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

