Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OBE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.19. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

