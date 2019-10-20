Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

