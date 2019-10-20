Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $5,661,037.23 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $5,661,037.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,640.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 27.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 234.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 711,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

