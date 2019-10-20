Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.48. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$38.01 and a twelve month high of C$56.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.