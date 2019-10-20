ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 5.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 633,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 434,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $252,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.