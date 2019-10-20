Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Up 3%

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), approximately 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.

Oncimmune Company Profile (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

