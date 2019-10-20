ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after buying an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $44,621,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after buying an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.4% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,355,000 after buying an additional 467,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

