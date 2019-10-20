Onix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Onix has traded down 20% against the dollar. Onix has a market cap of $35,287.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

