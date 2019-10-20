Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78.70 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $311.39 million and approximately $78.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00007227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Binance and Bibox. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,851,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Upbit, Bibox, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Hotbit, Bitbns, BitMart, Indodax, Gate.io, Koinex, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

