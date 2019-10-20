Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,550 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

