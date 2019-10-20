Optimum Investment Advisors Has $111,000 Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.68.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.11.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

