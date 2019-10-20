Optimum Investment Advisors Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 38,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 94,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $96.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

