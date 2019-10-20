Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

