Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 84 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

