Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.55 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.