Orbitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $115.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $998,465.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00847838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178452 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00086586 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002237 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

