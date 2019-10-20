Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Orion Group worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Orion Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORN. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Orion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of ORN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

