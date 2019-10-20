Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

OTIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,612. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 65.91% and a negative net margin of 6,984.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 313,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

