Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

