Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120,200.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $504,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 102.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.