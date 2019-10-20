Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

