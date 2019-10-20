Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 111.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,735 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CATM opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

