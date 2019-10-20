Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,674 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 5,422,548 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 615,813 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Transocean by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,885 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,915. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.81. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

