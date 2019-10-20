Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.48. Pact Group shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 403,064 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

In other Pact Group news, insider Raymond Horsburgh acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,112.00 ($25,611.35). Also, insider Carmen Chua acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($22,978.72). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,933 shares of company stock worth $108,265.

Pact Group Company Profile (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

