Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Raised to C$1.35

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 117.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PONY. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.42.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

