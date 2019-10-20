Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) Insider Stephen John Silvester Sells 7,381 Shares

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total value of £20,002.51 ($26,136.82).

Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palace Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Stephen John Silvester sold 7,118 shares of Palace Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £20,001.58 ($26,135.61).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Stephen John Silvester sold 15,686 shares of Palace Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £43,293.36 ($56,570.44).

Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Friday. Palace Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 million and a P/E ratio of 24.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.