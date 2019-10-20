Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) were down 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), approximately 239,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of $5.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.77.

In other Panthera Resources news, insider Geoffrey Stanley acquired 1,364,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £68,205.95 ($89,123.15).

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

